Tesla brings back controversial clause to prevent Cybertruck flipping

Cybertruck owners might still get sued by Tesla if they decide to flip their vehicle within the first year of purchase.

Initially, the clause listed in Tesla’s purchase agreement stated that if a Cybertruck customer attempts to resell the vehicle, the company claims that it makes “seek injunction relief” preventing the transfer of the title. The amount may be upwards of $50,000 USD (about $69,000 CAD) or “the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater,” Tesla stated at the time. In addition, Tesla may refuse to sell any future vehicle to the customer.

Soon after, reports regarding the clause went live on several media publications. Subsequently, Tesla quietly removed the clause.

Now, as pointed out by Electrek, the clause is back.



The clause was spotted when customers tried to order the fully-loaded Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series.’ It’s also currently unclear whether the rule will extend to other Cybertruck variants or future buyers.

Some Tesla ‘fans’ may be willing to accept the rule as a trade-off for owning a unique and innovative vehicle that can’t be scalped and sold for more price. However, others may want to think twice before signing the purchase agreement, as they may lose the freedom to sell their Cybertruck if they change their mind or encounter financial difficulties.

