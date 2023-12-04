Rockstar drops GTA VI trailer early following several leaks

The time has arrived — it’s just here slightly earlier than expected.

Ahead of its official scheduled reveal on December 5th, Rockstar has revealed the first Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) trailer following a barrage of leaks. To say the game’s official reveal is anticipated is an understatement.

While it’s difficult to fully grasp GTA VI based on its brief trailer, the game takes place in Vice City, Rockstar’s take on Miami (the same city from 2002’s GTA Vice City). The less than 90-second trailer also shows off the notable graphical leap over GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 (including impressive facial animation tech), alongside GTA VI‘s Bonnie-and-Clyde-inspired duo, which includes the series’ first female protagonist, all while Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road” plays over the trailer.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

My personal favourite moments from the trailer include a man fighting with an alligator in a pool, a woman twerking on the roof of a moving car and that brief clip showing off the title’s impressive scale from the sky. It looks like GTA VI is poised to take the ‘Florida Man‘ meme to new heights.

The trailer ends with “Coming 2025” for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 — hopefully, it’s early in the year and not late 2025. A PC version of GTA VI has not been announced.

For a closer look at some of the trailer’s best moments, check out the 4K screen captures below:

GTA V has been around for a long time at this point. Originally released 10 years ago back in 2013 on the Xbox 360/PS3, the ridiculously popular title has been ported to several generations of consoles, including the Xbox One/PS4, PC, and most recently, the Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Image credit: Rockstar (Screenshot)

Source: Rockstar (YouTube)