Koodo’s Black Friday internet deal is a $10/month discount for bundling services

Koodo launched internet plans in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba in October, and now the Telus-owned flanker brand is offering a Black Friday deal on its internet plans.

Though Koodo’s website bills the deal as a “major” sale, the reality is it’s a pretty mediocre discount. Koodo is offering a $10/month discount on its internet plans, but only if you bundle one with a Koodo mobile plan.

Fine print on the deal notes that the discount will be applied to the Koodo internet bill “as long as the eligibility requirements are met.”

While $10 off may not seem like a lot, it can definitely add up over time. That said, it’d have been great to see something more inspired from Koodo, like discounted internet plans too. Especially since Koodo offered a $5/month discount to customers with existing services when it launched internet plans in October.

Koodo’s internet plans are as follows:

Unlimited Internet 100: $65/month, featuring up to 100 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload speeds.

Unlimited Internet 500: $90/month, featuring up to 500 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload speeds.

Unlimited Internet 1 Gigabit: $100/month, featuring up to 1 Gbps download and 50 Mbps upload speeds.

