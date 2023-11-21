Chatr offering up to 35GB of monthly bonus data for 24 months

Rogers-owned Chatr Mobile is offering up to 35GB of bonus data per month for 24 months on select nationwide prepaid service plans.

The new offer applies to 4G talk & text plans with new activations and autopay. All plans include call forwarding, call display and group calling.

Plans with a max 35GB of bonus data start at $40/mo and go up to $75/mo with speeds of up to 150Mbps. Plans in this range also include a 5GB auto-pay bonus included in the overall bonus data. Additional deals for $35/mo and $30/mo offer 22GB and 6GB of bonus data, respectively, with a 2GB auto-pay bonus included for both plans.

Chatr notes that unused data will not roll over into the next month and that data overage and data roaming rates still apply where applicable.

More information on the data plans eligible for the bonus month’s fee in credit can be found here.

Residents of Québec can find out what deals are available in their province here.

For every carrier’s Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.