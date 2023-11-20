StackTV is 75 percent off for two months for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Corus Entertainment’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion offers StackTV for two months for 75 percent off. The promotion starts on November 20th and through to November 27th.

The promotion works via a Prime Video channel, meaning you’ll need a Prime membership. Then grab the StackTV channel for $3.25 for two months, and then the pricing will return to $12.99 monthly. The app also offers a seven-day free trial.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Catch series like Rick and Morty, Bel-Air, Teen Titans Go!, Based on a True Story and more on StackTV.