Apple’s Monarch: Legacy of Monster series wasn’t filmed for Vision Pro

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will not offer special support for Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the showrunners and executive producers of the big-budget series, confirmed the news to Canada’s The Movie Podcast.

Did #Monarch: Legacy of Monsters shoot with the Apple Vision Pro in mind? We asked Showrunners & Executive Producers Chris Black & Matt Fraction to settle the rumour once and for all. Full interview Wednesday. Watch and listen on #TheMoviePodcast ➡️ https://t.co/1gyBzzFTaW pic.twitter.com/43SlrjR2Gi — The Movie Podcast (@TheMoviePodcast) November 13, 2023

“The show was shot in 4K high-def digital video, not designed to be viewed in 3D or upscaled to 3D,” said Black when asked about previously rumoured Vision Pro support. However, he did note that he’d “love” to see that happen.

Earlier this month, 3D movies started appearing on the Apple TV app, presumably ahead of the Vision Pro’s launch next year. When Apple unveiled the headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, it talked about how 3D content like Avatar: The Way of Water could be viewed in a special digital theatre within the headset. However, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters won’t support that — for now, at least.

In any case, the series is premiering on Apple TV+ on November 17th, well before the headset is even slated to be released. Set in the “MonsterVerse” shared universe of Godzilla and King Kong media, Legacy of Monsters follows the titular secretive organization in the decades following 2014’s Godzilla. Shot in Vancouver, the series stars father-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell as Army officer Lee Shaw.

The Vision Pro, meanwhile, is currently only confirmed to launch in the U.S. sometime in “early 2024,” with a rollout in other countries, including Canada, expected in the following months. The Vision Pro is set to cost $3,499 USD (about $4,800 CAD).

So far, Apple has teased “deeply personal” Disney+ integration that allows users to watch something like The Mandalorian and then interact with virtual recreations of the Star Wars show’s planets. Apple CEO Tim Cook also said he watched through the entirety of Ted Lasso‘s third and final season in the headset. Outside of movies and TV, the headset will feature over 100 Apple Arcade games, virtual workplaces and video calls and other apps.

Image credit: Apple

Source: The Movie Podcast