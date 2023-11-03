Activision explains massive Modern Warfare III installation file

Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is slated to release next week, on Friday, November 10th, across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game will require a massive amount of storage space on both PlayStation 5 and PC, but the developer says it’s worth it for the amount of content it offers.

Players who got early access to the title found that the game also includes open-world Zombies, the Modern Warfare II campaign (in addition to the MWIII campaign), Warzone, and Call of Duty HQ (a space management tool). This results in an installation size of 234.9GB on PlayStation 5 and 172GB on PC and covers 200GB on the Xbox Series X/S (via The Verge).

#MW3 is almost here. In preparation, we would like to provide an update on file sizes which are larger than last year 👇 This is due to the increased amount of content available Day 1, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from #MW2, as well as map files… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 2, 2023

According to Activision, because of the increased amount of content available on day one, users would have to install a bigger day one file. “As part of our ongoing optimization efforts, your final installation size will be actually smaller than the combined previous Call of Duty experiences,” wrote Activision. It also said that more information about the launch will be shared “in the coming days.”

Players would, however, be able to reduce the installation size depending on their preference in the manage files section of the COD HQ launcher menu.

Microsoft completed its $69 billion USD (about $94.2 billion CAD) acquisition of Activision back in October, which means Modern Warfare III will be the first Call of Duty title under Microsoft’s ownership.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, with a thrilling single-player campaign, a revamped multiplayer mode, and a new open-world Zombies mode. The game will also feature cross-play and cross-progression across platforms, as well as support for ray tracing and 4K resolution.

The title can be pre-ordered now for $89.96 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN, The Verge