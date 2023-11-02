Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra render showcases titanium frame and flat display

Samsung’s S24 series is definitely on the way, and new renders and a video posted by Technizo Concept show off what the upcoming S24 Ultra might look like.

The render shows that the handset with a ‘Titanium Frame,’ similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series. Further, the handset is set to feature a flat display, a new speaker grill, less of a curved body, a coloured S Pen that matches the device and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Previous rumours point to the S24 Ultra featuring a 6.8-inch display and slim bezels. The phone is set to sport a WQHD+ display. Leaked renders from Roland Quandt and SmartPrix point to a similar-looking device as the Technizo Concept leak.

It’s worth noting that these renders aren’t based on CAD renderings like previous leaks and seem to have been described to Technizo Concept based on a leak from SuperRoader, a not-very well-known leaker, so I’d take these rendered with a grain of salt.

However, considering the overall design is aligned with previous leaks, the S23 Ultra looking like these rumoured-based renders isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Source: Technizo Concept, Super Roader