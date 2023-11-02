EA Play offering introductory $1 for one month deal

EA is currently offering a one-month subscription to its EA Play game service at a discounted rate.

As spotted by Canadian video game deal hunter Lbabinz, Steam users can snag one month of EA Play for $1 while PlayStation and Xbox owners get it for $1.49.

EA Play offers access to a variety of games at no additional cost, including the Canadian-made NHL 23 and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as well as Madden NFL 22, It Takes Two and Battlefield 2042. Members also get up to 10-hour trials on select new EA games, a 10 percent digital discount on EA titles and DLC and exclusive in-game challenges and rewards.

It should be noted that EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the most expensive Game Pass membership that costs $18.99/month.

In related news, NHL 24 is currently on sale.

Image credit: EA