Metrolinx continues to electrify Ontario’s bus fleets through contract with local transit agencies

Metrolinx has entered a joint procurement contract with ten Ontario transit agencies in its push to electrify buses in the province.

The procurement method allows for the bulk purchase of vehicles, leading to lower costs for municipalities.

The contract involves transit agencies for Barrie, Belleville, Brantford, Kingston, Leamington, Milton, Sault Ste. Marie, Stratford, Sudbury and Thunder Bay. The municipalities will order 40 new 12-meter electric buses over the next two years.

“Our ability to participate in joint procurement programs… ensures the city is able to purchase high-quality products while maximizing savings for taxpayers,” Brendan Adair, director of transit services for the City of Greater Sudbury, said in a blog post on Metrolinx’s website.

The company says it’s also working on securing charging systems for these vehicles through joint procurement.

The recent announcements add to the agency’s larger plan to electrify buses in Ontario.

“This is all part of Metrolinx’s work to champion innovative, eco-friendly solutions that reduce the region’s environmental impact, lower greenhouse gas emissions and expand sustainable travel options,” the company wrote.

Image credit: Metrolinx

Source: Metrolinx