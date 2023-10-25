New on Netflix Canada: November 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in November 2023.
Highlights for the month include Squid Game: The Challenge, The Crown Season 6 Part 1, Family Switch, and more.
Coming soon
- Elena Knows (AR) — Netflix Film
- The Railway Men (IN) — Netflix Series
- Replacing Chef Chico (PH) — Netflix Series
November 1st
- Hurricane Season (MX) — Netflix Film
- Locked In (UK) –Netflix Film
- Mysteries of the Faith — Netflix Documentary
- Nuovo Olimpo (IT) — Netflix Film
- Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) — Netflix Documentary
- Wingwomen (FR) — Netflix Film
- A Knight’s Tale
- The Addams Family
- Chained
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Love in the Wild: Season 1
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5
- Old
- The Perfect Storm
November 2nd
- All the Light We Cannot See — Netflix Series
- Cigarette Girl (ID) — Netflix Series
- Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) — Netflix Documentary
- Onimusha (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Unicorn Academy (CA) — Netflix Family
November 3rd
- BLUE EYE SAMURAI — Netflix Adult Animation
- Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) — Netflix Series
- Ferry: The Series (BE) — Netflix Series
- NYAD — Netflix Film
- Selling Sunset: Season 7 –Netflix Series
- Sly — Netflix Documentary
- The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) –Netflix Series
- Vacaciones de verano (ES) — Netflix Film
November 7th
- Chasing Liberty
- Face Off: Seasons 4-5
- The Great Wall
- The Improv: 60 and Still Standing — Netflix Comedy
November 8th
- The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) — Netflix Documentary
- The Claus Family 3 (BE) — Netflix Film
- Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) — Netflix Documentary
- Escaping Twin Flames — Netflix Documentary
- Robbie Williams (UK) — Netflix Documentary
November 9th
- Akuma Kun (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre — Netflix Documentary
November 10th
- At the Moment (TW) — Netflix Series
- The Killer — Netflix Film
- Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
November 14th
- Criminal Code (BZ) — Netflix Series
- How to Become a Mob Boss — Netflix Documentary
- The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive — Netflix Film
- Suburræterna (IT) — Netflix Series
November 15th
- Feedback (PL) — Netflix Series
- Matt Rife: Natural Selection — Netflix Comedy
- Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
- National Security
- Saving Hope: Seasons 1-5
- Smile
November 16th
- Best. Christmas. Ever! — Netflix Film
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) — Netflix Series
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- In Love and Deep Water (JP) — Netflix Film
November 17th
- All-Time High (FR) — Netflix Film
- Believer 2 (KR) — Netflix Film
- CoComelon Lane — Netflix Family
- The Dads — Netflix Documentary
- The Queenstown Kings (ZA) — Netflix Film
- Rustin — Netflix Film
- Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) — Netflix Series
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — Netflix Anime
- Stamped from the Beginning — Netflix Documentary
November 20th
- Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
November 21st
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
- Leo — Netflix Family
- What a Girl Wants
November 22nd
- Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) — Netflix Film
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Squid Game: The Challenge — Netflix Series
November 23rd
- My Daemon (JP) — Netflix Anime
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 — Netflix Family
November 24th
- A Nearly Normal Family (SE) — Netflix Series
- DOI BOY (TH) — Netflix Film
- I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) — Netflix Film
- Last Call for Istanbul (TR) — Netflix Film
- My Demon (KR) — Netflix Series
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
- Wedding Games (BR) — Netflix Film
November 27th
- Go Dog Go: Season 4 — Netflix Family
November 28th
- Comedy Royale (KR) — Netflix Series
- Love Like a K-Drama (JP) — Netflix Series
- Onmyoji (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Verified Stand-Up — Netflix Comedy
November 29th
- American Symphony — Netflix Documentary
- Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) — Netflix Documentary
- The Silencing
November 30th
- The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday — Netflix Family
- Family Switch — Netflix Film
- Hard Days (JP) — Netflix Film
- No Country for Old Men
- Obliterated — Netflix Series
- Reasonable Doubt
- Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Series
Leaving Netflix
- Leaving November 5th – Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
- Leaving November 12th – Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
- Leaving November 13th – The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- Leaving November 19th – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Moesha: Seasons 1-6
- Leaving November 30th – Mean Girls
A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).
