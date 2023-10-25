fbpx
News

New on Netflix Canada: November 2023

Highlights for the month include Squid Game: The Challenge, The Crown Season 6 Part 1, Family Switch and more

Karandeep Oberoi
Oct 25, 20234:02 PM EDT 0 comments

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in November 2023.

Highlights for the month include Squid Game: The Challenge, The Crown Season 6 Part 1, Family Switch, and more.

Coming soon

  • Elena Knows (AR) — Netflix Film
  • The Railway Men (IN) — Netflix Series
  • Replacing Chef Chico (PH) — Netflix Series

November 1st

  • Hurricane Season (MX) — Netflix Film
  • Locked In (UK) –Netflix Film
  • Mysteries of the Faith — Netflix Documentary
  • Nuovo Olimpo (IT) — Netflix Film
  • Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) — Netflix Documentary
  • Wingwomen (FR) — Netflix Film
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • The Addams Family
  • Chained
  • Dear Evan Hansen
  • Love in the Wild: Season 1
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5
  • Old
  • The Perfect Storm

November 2nd

  • All the Light We Cannot See — Netflix Series
  • Cigarette Girl (ID) — Netflix Series
  • Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) — Netflix Documentary
  • Onimusha (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • Unicorn Academy (CA) — Netflix Family

November 3rd

  • BLUE EYE SAMURAI — Netflix Adult Animation
  • Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Ferry: The Series (BE) — Netflix Series
  • NYAD — Netflix Film
  • Selling Sunset: Season 7 –Netflix Series
  • Sly — Netflix Documentary
  • The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) –Netflix Series
  • Vacaciones de verano (ES) — Netflix Film

November 7th

  • Chasing Liberty
  • Face Off: Seasons 4-5
  • The Great Wall
  • The Improv: 60 and Still Standing — Netflix Comedy

November 8th

  • The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) — Netflix Documentary
  • The Claus Family 3 (BE) — Netflix Film
  • Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) — Netflix Documentary
  • Escaping Twin Flames — Netflix Documentary
  • Robbie Williams (UK) — Netflix Documentary

November 9th

  • Akuma Kun (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre — Netflix Documentary

November 10th

  • At the Moment (TW) — Netflix Series
  • The Killer — Netflix Film
  • Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

November 14th

  • Criminal Code (BZ) — Netflix Series
  • How to Become a Mob Boss — Netflix Documentary
  • The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive — Netflix Film
  • Suburræterna (IT) — Netflix Series

November 15th

  • Feedback (PL) — Netflix Series
  • Matt Rife: Natural Selection — Netflix Comedy
  • Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
  • National Security
  • Saving Hope: Seasons 1-5
  • Smile

November 16th

  • Best. Christmas. Ever! — Netflix Film
  • The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) — Netflix Series
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife
  • In Love and Deep Water (JP) — Netflix Film

November 17th

  • All-Time High (FR) — Netflix Film
  • Believer 2 (KR) — Netflix Film
  • CoComelon Lane — Netflix Family
  • The Dads — Netflix Documentary
  • The Queenstown Kings (ZA) — Netflix Film
  • Rustin — Netflix Film
  • Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) — Netflix Series
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — Netflix Anime
  • Stamped from the Beginning — Netflix Documentary

November 20th

  • Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21st

  • American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
  • Leo — Netflix Family
  • What a Girl Wants

November 22nd

  • Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) — Netflix Film
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
  • Squid Game: The Challenge — Netflix Series

November 23rd

  • My Daemon (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 — Netflix Family

November 24th

  • A Nearly Normal Family (SE) — Netflix Series
  • DOI BOY (TH) — Netflix Film
  • I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) — Netflix Film
  • Last Call for Istanbul (TR) — Netflix Film
  • My Demon (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
  • Wedding Games (BR) — Netflix Film

November 27th

  • Go Dog Go: Season 4 — Netflix Family

November 28th

  • Comedy Royale (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Love Like a K-Drama (JP) — Netflix Series
  • Onmyoji (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • Verified Stand-Up — Netflix Comedy

November 29th

  • American Symphony — Netflix Documentary
  • Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) — Netflix Documentary
  • The Silencing

November 30th

  • The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday — Netflix Family
  • Family Switch — Netflix Film
  • Hard Days (JP) — Netflix Film
  • No Country for Old Men
  • Obliterated — Netflix Series
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Leaving Netflix

  • Leaving November 5th – Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
  • Leaving November 12th – Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
  • Leaving November 13th – The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • Leaving November 19th – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Moesha: Seasons 1-6
  • Leaving November 30th – Mean Girls

‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in October can be found here.

Image credit: Netflix

Comments