New on Netflix Canada: November 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in November 2023.

Highlights for the month include Squid Game: The Challenge, The Crown Season 6 Part 1, Family Switch, and more.

Coming soon

Elena Knows (AR) — Netflix Film

The Railway Men (IN) — Netflix Series

Replacing Chef Chico (PH) — Netflix Series

November 1st

Hurricane Season (MX) — Netflix Film

Locked In (UK) –Netflix Film

Mysteries of the Faith — Netflix Documentary

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) — Netflix Film

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) — Netflix Documentary

Wingwomen (FR) — Netflix Film

A Knight’s Tale

The Addams Family

Chained

Dear Evan Hansen

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Old

The Perfect Storm

November 2nd

All the Light We Cannot See — Netflix Series

Cigarette Girl (ID) — Netflix Series

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) — Netflix Documentary

Onimusha (JP) — Netflix Anime

Unicorn Academy (CA) — Netflix Family

November 3rd

BLUE EYE SAMURAI — Netflix Adult Animation

Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) — Netflix Series

Ferry: The Series (BE) — Netflix Series

NYAD — Netflix Film

Selling Sunset: Season 7 –Netflix Series

Sly — Netflix Documentary

The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) –Netflix Series

Vacaciones de verano (ES) — Netflix Film

November 7th

Chasing Liberty

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Great Wall

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing — Netflix Comedy

November 8th

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) — Netflix Documentary

The Claus Family 3 (BE) — Netflix Film

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) — Netflix Documentary

Escaping Twin Flames — Netflix Documentary

Robbie Williams (UK) — Netflix Documentary

November 9th

Akuma Kun (JP) — Netflix Anime

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre — Netflix Documentary

November 10th

At the Moment (TW) — Netflix Series

The Killer — Netflix Film

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

November 14th

Criminal Code (BZ) — Netflix Series

How to Become a Mob Boss — Netflix Documentary

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive — Netflix Film

Suburræterna (IT) — Netflix Series

November 15th

Feedback (PL) — Netflix Series

Matt Rife: Natural Selection — Netflix Comedy

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

National Security

Saving Hope: Seasons 1-5

Smile

November 16th

Best. Christmas. Ever! — Netflix Film

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) — Netflix Series

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In Love and Deep Water (JP) — Netflix Film

November 17th

All-Time High (FR) — Netflix Film

Believer 2 (KR) — Netflix Film

CoComelon Lane — Netflix Family

The Dads — Netflix Documentary

The Queenstown Kings (ZA) — Netflix Film

Rustin — Netflix Film

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) — Netflix Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — Netflix Anime

Stamped from the Beginning — Netflix Documentary

November 20th

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21st

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Leo — Netflix Family

What a Girl Wants

November 22nd

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) — Netflix Film

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Squid Game: The Challenge — Netflix Series

November 23rd

My Daemon (JP) — Netflix Anime

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 — Netflix Family

November 24th

A Nearly Normal Family (SE) — Netflix Series

DOI BOY (TH) — Netflix Film

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) — Netflix Film

Last Call for Istanbul (TR) — Netflix Film

My Demon (KR) — Netflix Series

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Wedding Games (BR) — Netflix Film

November 27th

Go Dog Go: Season 4 — Netflix Family

November 28th

Comedy Royale (KR) — Netflix Series

Love Like a K-Drama (JP) — Netflix Series

Onmyoji (JP) — Netflix Anime

Verified Stand-Up — Netflix Comedy

November 29th

American Symphony — Netflix Documentary

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) — Netflix Documentary

The Silencing

November 30th

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday — Netflix Family

Family Switch — Netflix Film

Hard Days (JP) — Netflix Film

No Country for Old Men

Obliterated — Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Leaving Netflix

Leaving November 5th – Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Leaving November 12th – Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

Leaving November 13th – The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving November 19th – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Leaving November 30th – Mean Girls

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in October can be found here.

Image credit: Netflix