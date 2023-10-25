The Apple TV app could soon become a real streaming hub

Apple reportedly has plans to revamp its Apple TV app to bring its Apple TV+ content and TV show/movie store to one unified location. The app update will reportedly roll out in December, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

This means Apple plans to ditch its standalone Apple TV apps for purchasing and renting TV shows/movies across all of its platforms, including iPhone and iPad. The tech giant’s goal is likely to push users to the core TV app that features Apple TV+ content and third-party channels. The tech giant already made this change a few years ago on Mac, killing off iTunes and moving movies, TV shows and Apple TV+ content to the desktop Apple TV app.

Gurman says the redesigned Apple TV app will feature a new side panel that allows users to move between different video categories.

While one central location for video content makes sense, I hope Apple makes an effort to mark paid content clearly. Amazon’s Prime Video app is a mess in that respect — content that’s included in Prime and content that’s paid are all located under the same tabs.

In other Apple-related news, the tech giant is expected to reveal its refreshed M3-powered 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air at its upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ event on October 30th.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge