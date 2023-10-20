Microsoft turns the Las Vegas Sphere into a giant Xbox ad

It was only a matter of time.

Microsoft has taken over Las Vegas’ massive Sphere arena to create a sprawling Xbox-themed light show — or, more accurately, the world’s largest billboard.

With that out of the way, seeing a giant Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox logo and Forza/Starfield ads (and a few other titles) over the Las Vegas skyline is undeniably pretty cool. If you’ve been following the Las Vegas Sphere saga, you’ll know this isn’t the first time the giant display has gone viral. So far, we’ve seen a giant human eye, an expressive emoji, a U2 concert and, of course, a fireworks show.

I can’t help but imagine what Halo: Combat Evolved would look like playing on or inside the massive Las Vegas Sphere — is anyone up for a four vs. four ‘Slayer’ on ‘Blood Gulch’ (with vehicles enabled, of course)?

This bombastic display of spending ample advertising dollars comes following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard finally closing.

Check out the sprawling “xsphere” for yourself below:

It was only right to display the power of dreams here #PowerYourDreams #XboxSphere pic.twitter.com/ToXr2o72d4 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2023

When I first saw the sphere i said that would be crazy good for Xbox advertising. It’s the logo essentially, why wouldn’t it be? But never did I think they would do it. This is brilliant marketing. Love it.1 https://t.co/Iz4nDM4o9Z — Gavin Stevens 🍕 (@GTS_Tweets) October 20, 2023

The Sphere in Las Vegas is very Cyberpunk tonight thanks to Xbox. 🤩 Video games are cool! pic.twitter.com/dv85DZkz5w — Radek 🕹️ TwitchCon (@gamebowski) October 20, 2023

The views tonight at the TwitchCon Xbox Mixer featuring the Vegas Sphere #Starfield 🚀 🤩 pic.twitter.com/M41PRSks5T — Cami 🔙 @ TwitchCon (@CAMIF0RNIAA) October 20, 2023

Image credit: @Xbox

Source: @Xbox Via: IGN