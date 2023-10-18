PlayStation Store kicks off big Halloween sale

Sony has kicked off a big Halloween sale on the PlayStation Store, offering discounts on, you guessed it, all kinds of spooky games. Altogether, you can snag up to 75 percent off.
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4) — $6.74 (regularly $26.99)
- Dead by Daylight (PS4 and PS5) — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Diablo IV — Standard Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $67.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4 and PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (PS4) — $26.39 (regularly $39.99)
- The Quarry — Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $24.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $62.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Resident Evil 4 (PS4) — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
The Halloween sale runs until November 1st. The full list of deals can be found here.
It’s worth noting that the PlayStation Store is also holding a ‘Fall Savings’ sale that offers discounts on the likes of Hogwarts Legacy ($62.99 on PS5, down from $89.99), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($58.49, regularly $89.99) and WWE 2K23 ($39.99, regularly $79.99). These deals run until October 25th — the full list of them can be found here.
Image credit: Capcom