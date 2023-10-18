Registrations for MSI Canada’s League of Legends tournament open now

If you are a fan of League of Legends and live in Canada, you won’t want to miss the MSI Dragon Cup Winter 2023.

The League tournament will take place on November 18th and 19th, starting at 2pm ET, and is open to Canadian residents aged 18 and above. The tournament boasts a prize pool of over $14,000, with partners like Intel, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Newegg and TD Synnex.

Those interested can sign up for the tournament here. The deadline for registering is November 13th, at 11:59pm ET.

Registering users must provide their League IDs and join the MSI Gaming Canada Discord community.

Prizes for the tournament include MSI Optix Mag281URF gaming monitors for each member of the winning team, Radix AXE6600 WIFI 6E TripBand Gaming Routers for the second place team and MSI’s Vigor GK30 Gaming RGB Keyboard/Mouse Combo for the third-place team.

Lastly, the tournament’s MVP will be awarded the Katana GF66 11UD-002 gaming laptop.

For more information on the tournament, rules and other details, click here.

Image credit: MSI

Source: MSI