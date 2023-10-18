ChatGPT’s ‘Browse with Bing’ feature is now out of beta

Since its public release, Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot has had the option to scour the internet to access the most recent and relevant information on any topic.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has lagged behind in this aspect. It initially teamed up with Bing to offer a ‘Browse with Bing’ feature to ChatGPT, though the feature was in beta testing and faced some technical challenges.

According to OpenAI, the feature is now ready for prime time and is moving out of beta for all Plus and Enterprise users.

Since the Browse with Bing feature is now out of beta, Plus and Enterprise users would no longer need to switch the beta toggle to gain access to the feature. The feature is available on both web and mobile.

Additionally, OpenAI’s image generator, DALL-E 3, is now integrated with ChatGPT, essentially allowing users to request any kind of image from the chatbot, such as deepfakes or artistic creations, and see them on the chatbot’s interface.

OpenAI had to take down the Browse with Bing feature back in July when reports started circulating that the feature was letting users bypass paywalled websites. For example, ChatGPT Plus users could paste a paywalled Bloomberg article’s URL in the AI bot’s chat and ask it to provide the URL’s full text. The chatbot would inadvertently provide the user with the contents of the paywalled article.

The company re-released the feature for users in September, alongside other enhancements such as speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities. OpenAI also added the ability for ChatGPT to understand images that users upload and answer questions based on them.

ChatGPT Plus costs $20 USD (roughly $27 CAD) per month, and offers access to OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, advanced data analysis, plugins, and early access to beta features.

Source: OpenAI Via: Gizmodo