Original Pixel Watch getting Wear OS 4 with several new features

The first-gen Pixel Watch is getting the Wear OS 4 treatment, bringing several of the best new Pixel Watch 2 features along with it.
Those with the first-gen Pixel Watch will get the update over the coming weeks. According to a post from the Google News Telegram channel, the Wear OS 4 update brings the following to the Pixel Watch:
- The ability to pair the Pixel Watch to a new smartphone without factory resetting it.
- Backup and restore capabilities to easily bring your settings, data, and more to a new Pixel Watch.
- Google Calendar watch app pre-installed.
- New safety features, including:
- Safety Check
- Emergency Sharing
- Emergency Info
- Medical ID Info
- New text-to-speech engine for faster TalkBack and other accessibility improvements
- Enhanced notifications with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, and embedded media previews
To install the update, you’ll want to head to Settings > System > System Updates on your Pixel Watch. If you don’t see the update right away, don’t fret — Google is rolling it out in stages, so you should get it shortly.
Source: Google News Telegram