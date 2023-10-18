BMW to join NACS for fast charging in North America

After the likes of Ford, GM, Honda and other automobile manufacturers, Germany-based BMW is the latest to adopt Tesla’s the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for all its electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Sebastian Mackensen, president & CEO of BMW of North America, the decision is part of the company’s “longstanding and continued effort” to expand charging options for its EV customers.

NACS is a common plug type for fast charging that is compatible with most EVs in Canada and the United States. BMW’s switch will take effect in early 2025. The move will also allow BMW and Rolls-Royce EVs equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) to access Tesla Supercharger stations, expanding the charging options for its customers. “With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said Mackensen.

BMW was one of the few car makers in North America that had not adopted the NACS yet, while automobile makers like Toyota and Volkswagen are in talks with Tesla about joining the NACS.

It’s also worth noting that Hyundai, GM, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis have joined forces to build a North American EV DC charging network that will span across the U.S. and Canada, including highways and cities.

Source: BMW