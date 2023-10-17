Squid Game and Wednesday mobile games coming soon to Netflix: report

Netflix is reportedly gearing up to release new games based on some of its most popular shows.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Squid Game and Wednesday games are on the way, among other adaptations. The shows rank as Netflix’s first and third most-watched to date.

It’s unclear when these might be released. The second seasons of both shows are in the works, so it’s possible Netflix might aim to have the games out closer to their premieres. That said, Netflix also has a controversial reality competition series based on Squid Game that’s set to drop on November 22nd.

This is part of Netflix’s larger strategy for synergy between its mobile games offering and original movies and shows. Some of these adaptations include The Queen’s Gambit Chess, Too Hot To Handle and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

In the same Wall Street Journal report, it’s mentioned that Netflix is also reportedly planning to bring “higher-end” games to its service, including, potentially, a Grand Theft Auto title. The company also began testing game streaming on TVs, PCs and Macs this summer.

Netflix Games is available to those subscribed to Netflix at no additional cost. Over 70 titles are included, such as Immortality, Spiritfarer, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Oxenfree II, Into the Breach and 12 Minutes.

Source: The Wall Street Journal