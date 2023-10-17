MySpace is getting the documentary treatment

Production companies Gunpowder & Sky and The Documentary Group are working together to create a documentary about MySpace.

The news, first covered by Deadline, is sure to make many of the platform’s once-dedicated users nostalgic. The publication reports the doc will focus on the founders, Tom Anderson and Chris DeWolfe.

The current owners of the platform (because it’s still a thing), Tim and Chris Vanderhook will also be part of the documentary. The brothers run Myspace (note the styling change) through their company Viant Technology. A lineup of celebrities who used the platform to launch their careers will also make an appearance.

Tommy Avallone, the director of The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons from a Mythical Man, will direct the documentary.

MySpace launched in August 2003 and was pulling in one million unique visitors per month by June 2004, according to The Atlantic. Facebook, which launched in February 2004, eventually dethroned the platform.

