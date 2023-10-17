iOS 17.1 fixes iPhone display burn-in bug

Since Apple released the iPhone 15 series, several reports regarding a screen burn-in bug have started emerging.

The bug, which is affecting not just the iPhone 15 series devices, but also the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro, is reportedly caused by a software issue.

Apple is now rolling out the iOS 17.1 update that will reportedly fix the issue. iOS 17.1 “fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence,” reads the update note. In addition to the burn-in issue, iOS 17.1 offers several other bug fixes and improvements:

Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

Fixes an issue that may cause Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call

Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be leu/grantg900ss responsive

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

Update to iOS 17.1 immediately if your encountering this issue.

Image credit: Reddit (grantg900)

Via: MacRumors