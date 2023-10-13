Spotify’s ‘Supremium’ tier will reportedly offer lossless audio and 20+ hours of audiobook listening

Spotify’s new subscription tier, which we’ve been hearing about since 2021, is reportedly finally on the way. Instead of HiFi, it will be known as “Spotify Supremium,” according to a new report.

Notable blogger Chris Messina leaked the Supremium details on Threads. According to Messina, the Supremium tier will cost $19.99 USD (around $27.30 CAD) per month and offer unique features. For example, the AI-generated playlists we learned about last week will be exclusive to Supremium users. Messina also cites a Reddit leak from September claiming Supremium subscribers would get lossless audio. That was a promise Spotify made in February 2021 for the “HiFi” plan.

We first learned about an extra subscription tier back in February 2021, when it was called HiFi. By January of 2022, it had been delayed indefinitely. Then, in March, Spotify’s president confirmed that the new subscription tier was definitely still on the table.

Meanwhile, Spotify continued to work on other major projects. Audiobooks were added to the platform in Canada this March, which features 300,000 titles (around 100,000 more than Audible, the long-time leader of digital audiobooks). Last week, Spotify announced that Premium members would be able to listen to 15 hours of audiobooks per month at no additional cost.

Of course, if you’re listening to a 30-hour book, you’ll need to wait until next month to finish it or pay for the full copy. This feature is rolling out now in the U.K. and Australia, and will arrive in the US “later this year.” MobileSyrup has reached out to ask Spotify when it will be available in Canada. Messina claims that Supremium members will get even more time to listen to audiobooks for free each month: 20-30 hours.

Spotify has not officially announced its Supremium plan at the time of this writing. “We don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time,” a spokesperson told the New York Post.

Sources: New York Post, Spotify