Spotify launching HiFi plan to compete with Tidal and Amazon

Spotify is getting into the high-quality audio market with a new HiFi subscription that aims to take on Tidal and Amazon in the music streaming space.
The company says that this feature will launch in the coming months, but so far, it hasn’t shared pricing or a solid release date.
HiFi is on the way! Can’t wait to finally hear #BillieEilish and #Finneas‘s hidden whispers. #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/3Uny0UA4l7
â€” Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021
Spotify will likely charge in the range of $20 per month for HiFi, putting it in line with Tidal’s HiFi plan.
More to come…
