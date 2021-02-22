PREVIOUS|
Spotify launching HiFi plan to compete with Tidal and Amazon

The streaming platform plans to release the high-end subscription tier later this year

Feb 22, 2021

11:42 AM EST

Spotify is getting into the high-quality audio market with a new HiFi subscription that aims to take on Tidal and Amazon in the music streaming space.

The company says that this feature will launch in the coming months, but so far, it hasn’t shared pricing or a solid release date.

Spotify will likely charge in the range of $20 per month for HiFi, putting it in line with Tidal’s HiFi plan.

More to come…

