Spotify delays HiFi tier, but no new release window given

In a bid to keep up with Apple Music and Amazon, last year, Spotify announced it would begin to offer a new high-fidelity Music tier for an additional cost.

The Swedish music streaming giant said the high-res music option would launch by the end of 2021, but since that year has come and gone, it’s become unclear when the feature will release.

9to5Mac has discovered a Spotify forum thread where a moderator mentions that Spotify doesn’t have any “timing details to share yet.”

As disappointing as this delay is, I’m not sure how much of a draw Spotify’s HiFi offering will be for listeners. Since it’s going to cost more than $10 per month, the price for Apple and Amazon’s top-tier offerings. That being said, Spotify still offers numerous other features in its favour. You can read how the music streaming service stacks up against its competitors here.

It’s weird Spotify is keeping the timeline under wraps for the HiFi tier’s release. This leads me to believe that it might be a lot further away than expected.

