Spotify might be testing AI-generated playlists based on user prompts

Late last month, it was reported that Spotify has teamed up with OpenAI to launch voice translations for podcasts. The tool can generate realistic audio from text and a voice sample, essentially preserving the personality and tone of the podcaster in the translated version.

The company is now reportedly working on a tool that would generate playlists with a user’s prompt, as revealed by product designer Chris Messina.

Messina shared screenshots of Spotify’s backend code on Threads, which showed a feature called “AI Playlist.”

The code also reveals text that reads “Get playlists based on your prompts,” which could mean that this feature could be similar to ChatGPT, where a user enters a prompt, a genre of music, for example, and gets a personalized playlist with relevant music. He also suggested that the feature could be integrated with Spotify Blend, a function that lets two users merge their music preferences into a shared playlist.

In a statement given to Gizmodo, the company said, “At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time.”

It is unclear if and when the feature will roll out in Canada.

Source: Chris Messina Via: Gizmodo