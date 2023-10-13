Vancouver’s Kabam reveals original First Nations character for Marvel Contest of Champions

Vancouver-based Kabam has revealed the first-ever original First Nations character for Marvel Contest of Champions.

Her name is Chee’ilth and she was designed in collaboration with members of the Indigenous community, including cultural experts Alison Pascal and Linda Epp and First Nations artist Austin Harry.

“A lot of the times, First Nations people are in art, they’re in media, but they don’t get a chance to control it — to create the story themselves,” says Justin Ostensen, Kabam character designer and creator, in a pre-recorded video.

Kabam says Chee’ilth, who wields a tomahawk in battle, got her powers after a nuclear reactor went off near her small town. After the incident creates a wave of Hulk-esque gamma mutants, Chee’ilth goes to rescue her abusive father. Upon doing so, she’s granted powers by two Indigenous spirits, Brother Grizzly and Sister Eagle, who are impressed by her honour and bravery.

A release date for Chee’ilth in Marvel Contest of Champions has yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, Marvel Contest of Champions can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.

Chee’ilth joins existing Marvel Indigenous characters like Cheyenne mutant Danielle Moonstar (who’s also playable in Contest of Champions), Cheyenne assassin Echo (who will get her own Disney+ series in 2024 after appearing in Hawkeye) and the Apache mutant Warpath.

Chee’ilth will be available on November 30th.

Image credit: Kabam