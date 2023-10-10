Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 discounted for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event

Apple’s 2022-released Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 are currently discounted as part of Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event.

Both smartwatches are available in several different band and loop options to choose from. These deals are available now and end on Wednesday, October 11th.

Check out the deals below:

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/Gold Stainless Steel Case with Starlight Sport Band: $869 (regularly $969)

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop: $939 (regularly $1,039)

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band: $869 (regularly $969)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Yellow/Beige Trail Loop – S/M: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop – Medium: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Grey Trail Loop – S/M: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Grey Trail Loop – M/L: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & White Ocean Band: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Starlight Alpine Loop – Small: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Black/Grey Trail Loop – S/M: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Yellow Ocean Band: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Yellow/Beige Trail Loop – M/L: $899 (regularly $1,099)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop – Small: $899 (regularly $1,099)

