Sportsnet arrives on Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Canadian sports channel Sportsnet is being added to Amazon’s lineup of Prime Video channel offerings in Canada, the e-commerce giant has announced.

Requiring a $9.99 per month subscription to Amazon Prime, users can access the sports content via an additional $19.99 per month Sportsnet add-on.

The subscription to the extra channel can be cancelled at any time, and doesn’t require the use of a separate app, according to Amazon.

For Canadian sports lovers with an existing Amazon Prime account, this might be a tempting proposition — Rogers-owned Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL rights holder, and also has a hand in NBA, MLB, WWE, and other major sportsleague coverage.

More information can be found on the official signup page, which can be accessed here.

The Amazon Prime Video app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, as well as the Microsoft Store.

Image credit: Amazon Canada

Source: Cision Via: iPhone in Canada