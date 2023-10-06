Android 14 makes updating your device and apps easier

A future Android 14 is going to make updates a lot easier.

Before Android 14, updates for your device were found in various places. If you want to update your operating system, you’d head over to Settings and System Updates, but if you need to update an app, you have to head to the Play Store. Further, if you need a Play system update, you must head to the Security and Privacy menu.

However, according to Mishaal Rahman and Nail Sadykov, Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 includes a new way to access updates on Pixel phones.

You’ll soon be able to update your apps, Google Play System, and operating system, all from the System Updates page. Google will change the name from System Updates to Software Updates. From there, if you want to update your apps, it’ll redirect you to the Play Store.

So, while you technically can’t update everything from this page, you’ll have a dedicated dashboard to see all the updates simultaneously.

Image Credit: Google News via Nail Sadykov (Telegram)

Source: Android Police, Mishaal Rahman,