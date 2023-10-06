Chatr offers 15GB of bonus data on select plans

Chatr is offering 15GB of monthly bonus data on select 3G and 4G plans to customers who set up auto-pay.

The bonus will continue to apply as long as auto-pay remains active, Chatr’s website states.

“If you are no longer enrolled in the auto-pay program, or if the credit card, Visa debit or Debit Mastercard that you provided cannot be charged, then no bonus will be applied to your account.”

The bonus is available on the following 4G plans:

$75/month for 20GB

$65/month for 15GB

$55/month for 10GB

$45/month for 5GB

The bonus is available on these 3G plans:

$50/month for 10GB

$40/month for 5G GB

Chatr’s 4G plans provide data speeds up to 150Mbps, while its 3G plans have speeds up to 10Mbps.

Customers purchasing the $45/5GB option under the 4G network or the $40/5G GB option under the 3G network only have access to data and talk in Canada. The other listed options offer data and talk in Canada and the U.S.

The bonus offer is only available to new activations and ends on October 10th.

More information is available on Chatr’s website.