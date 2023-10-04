Google still won’t offer repair options for the Pixel Watch 2

Google unveiled a ton of new products at its October Pixel event, including the improved Pixel Watch 2. But while the new smartwatch sports several enhancements, Google neglected to make it repairable.

In recent weeks, Google got a ton of flack after reports circulated about the original Pixel Watch’s lack of repairability. The company straight up confirmed that it “any repair option” for the smartwatch. Unfortunately, that trend will continue with the Pixel Watch 2.

A Google spokesperson confirmed as much to MobileSyrup ahead of the October 4th event. It’s a major bummer and puts a damper on the exciting updates the company announced at its event.

Of course, it’s important to note that there are still warranty options for the Pixel Watch 2. It’s just that repairs won’t be one of those options.

Image credit: Google