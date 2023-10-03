What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early October

Xbox has revealed some of the upcoming additions to Game Pass.

These normally come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of October. Highlights include EA Sports NHL 24: Early Access Trial, Forza Motorsport, Gotham Knights and more.

See below for the full list:

Available now:

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Coming soon:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – October 4th

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 10th

From Space (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12th

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17th

DLC/Game Updates:

EA Sports NHL 24: Early Access Trial – Available today

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – The Lair of LeChuck – Available now

october plans:

1) carve pumpkin?

What’s leaving Game Pass on October 15th:

Eville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Overwhelm (PC)

Shenzhen I/O (PC)

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC costs $12.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. A new Game Pass membership, Core, also just launched on September 1st and offers a small selection of games as well as online play.

