Netflix will reportedly hike prices in Canada after actors’ strike ends

Netflix could soon get more expensive yet again.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the streaming giant has plans to raise the price of its subscription tiers following the ongoing actors’ strike. The price hike will start in Canada and the U.S. next before making its way to other regions.

It’s unclear how much Netflix plans to increase the cost of subscriptions or when the new prices will be implemented.

Netflix last increased the cost of subscriptions back in January 2022, pushing the price of its 4K tier from $19/month to $21/month and its Standard plan from $15/month to $16.50/month. At the time, its Basic plan stayed at $10/month.

Then, in June 2023, Netflix revamped its subscription tier offerings to ditch the basic option for Standard with ads at $5.99/month and Standard at $16.49/month. The streaming company launched its ad-supported tier in Canada in November 2022.

In other streaming platform-related news, Disney+ recently took a page out of Netflix’s playbook and announced that it will crack down on password sharing starting on November 1st.



Source: The Wall Street Journal