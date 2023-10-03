Apple’s $17,000 gold Apple Watch is now listed as ‘obsolete’

If you’re the proud owner of one of Apple’s $10,000 – $17,000 USD (roughly $13,691 – $23,275 CAD) 1st-Gen 18-karat gold Apple Watches, you’re about to be disappointed.

The gold Apple Watch is now listed as “obsolete” by Apple, alongside all 1st-Gen versions of the wearable, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the original 2015 Apple Watch hasn’t been updated beyond 2018’s watchOS 4.3.2.

However, parts, repairs and replacement services will no longer be available for the smartwatch. This means that if you still have a 1st-Gen Apple Watch and you need to get it fixed, you’ll have to resort to a third-party repair shop (or you could always DIY the fix). Apple classifies products as obsolete when more than seven years have passed since they were available for sale. The tech giant has not yet updated its official obselete products list to include the 1st-Gen Apple Watch.

The gold Apple Watch is from a bygone Jony Ive-led era where Apple positioned its smartwatch as more of a luxury item than the fitness accessory it is currently widely known as. When the pricey wearable first launched, it was commonly seen on the wrists of influential celebrities, including Beyoncé, German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Kanye West, Pharrell and more.

Image credit: Apple

Source: MacRumors