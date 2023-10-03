Following a long wait, Google Pay is now available for TD customers in Canada

TD Bank was one of the only major Canadian banks that did not partner with Google to offer Canadian TD users access to Google Pay services.

The bank has long supported Apple Pay and Samsung Pay but snubbed Google Pay for reasons unknown. That is, until today.

According to an email received by a MobileSyrup reader, TD customers would now be able to add their TD Access Cards and eligible TD Credit Cards to their Android devices with Google Pay.

The development comes roughly a year after TD shut down its Mobile Payment service in its mobile app. At the time, TD cited the growing popularity of digital wallets for the shutdown of Mobile Payment services. Since then, it has taken the bank roughly a year to add Google Pay functionality, while the bank’s U.S. subsidiary has long supported Google Wallet.

To learn how to add your TD Access Card or an eligible TD Credit Card to Google Pay, click here.

Thanks Bob…