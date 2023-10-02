PlayStation 5 bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releasing in Canada on October 20

PlayStation has revealed that a new PlayStation 5 bundle for Spider-Man 2 will launch alongside the game on October 20th.

Coinciding with the release of Insomniac Games’ highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a new PlayStation 5 bundle will be released. As expected, the bundle includes a base disc version of the console, a DualSense controller and a version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The New PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle will be available starting Oct 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/nyQxuFM0Ua — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) October 2, 2023

It’s worth noting that this bundle is not the same as the previously launched limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle, which features matching console covers and a Spider-Man DualSense controller. Similar console bundles have been released for God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The newly announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle only offers a digital code for the game, as opposed to a physical version with a case and disc.

As of the time of writing, PlayStation has not revealed the official price of the console bundle. However, MobileSyrup has reached out to PlayStation for confirmation. For reference, previous bundles have cost $729.99 in Canada.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: @PlayStationCA