Samsung Galaxy S24 renders leak, rumoured to feature UWB

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 is expected to launch in several months, but if you were looking forward to something special or unique, you’ll likely have to wait even longer. Details about the base Galaxy S24 have been shared online by Onleaks and SmartPrix.

Goood Mooorning #FutureSquad! 😏 Guess who brings you the very first and very early look at the highly anticipated #Samsung #GalaxyS24 ?!… (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) This exclusive comes on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/tNY66Rnill pic.twitter.com/1nY6ufkJ5H — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 29, 2023



The S24 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch display, and the handset looks a bit more rounded at its corners than its predecessor. However, the frame is more squared off, resulting in a device that looks similar in appearance to the iPhone 15 series.

The S24 is supposed to measure 147 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, making the device slightly taller and less wide than the S23. The device will also feature UWB ultra-wideband and use the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 12GB of RAM, and a battery that falls within 3,900-4,00mAh.

Following this leak, OnLeaks also posted about the S24 Ultra.

So #FutureSquad… Now comes your very first and very early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS24Ultra (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!😏 Once again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/r9p1Y3rwZG pic.twitter.com/oc8b3zlXAC — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 29, 2023



The S24 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch display, and reportedly, Samsung has worked hard to reduce bezel size. Further, the handset is expected to get a WQHD+ resolution once again and feature a quad-camera setup. The device is also rumoured to feature a titanium frame and weighs 233g, which makes it 1g lighter than its predecessor.

Further, it’ll sport 2,200 nits of brightness and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Source: Onleaks (2) and SmartPrix (2)