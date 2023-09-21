Rogers partners with SpaceX and Pano AI to bring wildfire detection technology to B.C.

Rogers is utilizing SpaceX’s services to introduce wildfire detection and prevention technology in British Columbia.

The telecom giant will use satellite-connected sensors through SpaceX’s low-bandwidth Swarm service to predict wildfires in remote areas of the province wirelessly.

The company has also introduced Pano AI cameras through its 5G network. Rogers will add the AI cameras, which are capable of detecting smoke up to 20km, to wireless towers close to Fort St. James, Smithers and Chetwynd.

The early detection of wildfires is a “critical” prevention measure, Sonia Kastner, Pano AI’s CEO, said. “With the reach of Rogers 5G network, we are proud to work together to deploy our AI-powered cameras to detect, confirm and pinpoint new fire ignitions within minutes in some of the most remote parts of British Columbia.”

BC Wildfire Service and the University of British Columbia will be able to access information from the sensors and cameras in real-time. The organizations have been working with Rogers on 5G research to monitor wildfire indicators.

Rogers is also donating ten satellite phones to the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association. The organization’s CEO, Dwight Yochim, said the move will positively impact the safety of the organization’s members.

“When cellular and two-way radio communications aren’t possible, alternative methods are necessary. Personal locator beacons are often used in these situations but are very limited in two-way communications.”

The announcements build on Rogers’ satellite-related partnerships with SpaceX and Lynk. Back in April, the company announced it was working with the two organizations to provide Canadians with satellite cellular services.

Image credit: Pano AI