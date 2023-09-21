Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Go 3

Microsoft unveiled several new Surface devices at its September 21st event in New York.

The company unveiled two new Surface laptops, including the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2.

The Laptop Go 3 comes in four colours — Ice Blue, Safe, Sandstone and Platinum — and sports a touch screen, fingerprint login and is billed as ultra-light and ultra-portable. It has a 12.4-inch touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) resolution and weighs under 2.4 lbs. It has a peak brightness of 320 nits.

Microsoft says the Laptop Go 3 is 88 percent faster than its predecessor, and features an all-day battery life.

The laptop features Intel’s Core i5 processor with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Microsoft says the laptop comes tuned for calling, streaming and gaming with Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio and two studio mics with ‘Voice Clarity.’

The Surface Laptop Go 3 features a USB-C 3.2 port, a USB-A 3.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. The Go 3 starts at $1,099.99 in Canada.

The Studio 2, on the other hand, is Microsoft’s most powerful Surface Laptop device. The design remains relatively unchanged, with the focus on upgraded internals and other improvements.

Microsoft boasted that Studio 2 is twice as fast as the original Studio. It has a 14.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the 13th Gen Intel Core H-class processors built on the Intel Evo platform.

It features up to 64GB of RAM with up to 2TB of storage and an 18-hour battery life. The Studio 2 comes with either a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 chip that would enable smooth gaming on the laptop.

The laptop features two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Surface Connect for docking and charging.

The Studio 2 also sports an Intel NPU and the “most inclusive” touchpad ever. It’s also only available in ‘Platinum.’ The Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at $2,699.99 in Canada.