Microsoft unveils Copilot, an AI companion for Windows 11 and Microsoft 365

At its recent Surface event, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft announced Copilot, which it describes as an everyday AI companion.

Copilot will be available across Microsoft 365, which includes apps like Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, Bing, Edge PowerPoint, Outlook and OneDrive, and more, and will be built into Windows. “We believe Copilot will fundamentally transform our relationship with technology,” said Satya Nadela, Microsoft’s CEO.

Copilot will be available on Windows 11, and users will be able to launch it with a single click. Microsoft describes it as a “handshake” between you and tech.

It will roll out on September 26th with Windows update 22H2. Subsequently, Copilot will be integrated into Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 products. In addition to Copilot, the Windows 11 update will also have passkey, Photoshop-like layers in paint, revamped photos and a new outlook app.

According to Microsoft, the upcoming Windows 11 update boasts over 150 new features, with the integration of Copilot at its core

OpenAI’s Dall-E 3 is rolling out for Bing, allowing users to create and modify images directly in the Bing Chat interface. These images will be marked as created by AI. Additionally, users would also be able to search for queries with image input. For example, you’ll be able to input a photo of a charger and ask Bing if it will work in a different country that you plan to visit.

In Paint, users would be able to remove backgrounds from photos, use Photoshop-like layers, and use a “preview of Cocreator that brings the power of generative AI to the Paint app.”

With the update, the Snipping tool would also gain new functionality, like text extraction and sound capture support, while for emails, Copilot will feature a ‘Sound Like Me,’ feature that learns the way you type and mimics your email style, so AI-generated emails sound like you wrote them.

With tech giants focusing on nothing but AI advancements this past year, Microsoft’s AI push was inevitable. Its Bing is already doing well, and is considered better than the regular ChatGPT because of up-to-date information, and now, with Copilot spanning across Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Bing, and more, users have a lot to look forward to.

Check out all the new features coming with Windows update 22H2 here.