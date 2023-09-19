What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late September 2023

Arguably one of the most extensive gaming leaks in history happened this morning, revealing a slew of details about Xbox’s plans for current and next-gen consoles, as well as potential upcoming games.

However, it’s been business as usual for the company so far, with no official statement on the leaks at the time of writing. Instead, it’s carried on with revealing September’s next batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include Gotham Knights from Canada’s own Warner Bros. Games Montreal, Limbo and Inside designer Jeppe Carlsen’s Cocoon and Payday 3.

Read on for the full list:

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 18th

Party Animals (Cloud and Console) — September 20th

Payday 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — September 21st

Cocoon (Console and PC) — September 29th

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — October 3rd

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — October 3rd

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on September 30th:

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Despot’s Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Last Call BBS (PC)

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Outriders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Prodeus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they leave the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC costs $12.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. A new Game Pass membership, Core, also just launched on September 1st and offers a small selection of games as well as online play.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Source: Xbox