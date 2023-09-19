iPhone 16 Pro models again reported to feature a 5x optical zoom lens

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s exclusive lens, capable of 5x optical zoom, is again rumoured to appear on next year’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

The report comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested the expansion in an article related to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its alleged camera production challenges.

In the Medium article, Kuo explains that the iPhone 15 Pro Max lens features a folded design that allows it to fit inside the smartphone and enable 25x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. The problem with the iPhone 15 Pro, Kuo mentions, is its smaller size limits the phone to 3x optical zoom.

However, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a larger display (6.3 inches, compared to the 15 Pro’s 6.1-inch), Kuo is predicting that the additional space could provide enough room for the tetraprism lens to make its way to the 16 Pro models.

Kuo has spoken about this change before, speculating as far back as May about the 16 Pro’s lens, but believes that change is still planned for after the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As of right now, there’s no official word from Apple regarding the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. It is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

Source: Medium Via: MacRumors