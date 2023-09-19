Pixel Watch 2 rumoured to temperature sensor, new safety features and more

Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is on its way, with the company already showing off the new smartwatch. However, without an official release, there are still some things we don’t know about the upcoming wearable. Despite this, leaks about the smartwatch have shown up online, revealing some details about the device ahead of its launch.

According to 9to5Google and its sources, the Pixel Watch 2 will get the Fitbit Sense 2’s electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor. The feature will let the watch track and manage your stress level.

The device will also host a temperature monitoring sensor, which will let users measure their temperature. The temperature sensor on other devices like the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Apple Watch Series 9 is used to track variations in a person’s menstrual cycle.

The leak also indicates that Google has redesigned the Fitbit app’s workout interface on the Pixel Watch 2 to better adapt it to the Pixel Watch’s design UI.

Google also developed ‘Safety’ with the Pixel Watch 2, which will work with the car crash detection feature on Pixel phones. The Personal Safety app on Pixel Watch 2 will also get support for Emergency Sharing, allowing users to share their location with trusted contacts in an emergency. The LTE Pixel Watch 2 will be able to do this without being connected to your phone.

Another update coming to the Pixel Watch 2 is an interpreter mode that will offer real-time translation. This will allow users to translate conversations from one language to another. This is also reportedly on the original Pixel Watch as well.

Google will officially reveal the Pixel Watch 2 at its Made by Google event on October 4th.

Source: 9to5Google