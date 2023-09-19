fbpx
Apple’s iPhone 17 series may be powered by 2nm chips

Apple and Nvidia will reportedly be among the first clients to place orders for the new chips

Karandeep Oberoi
Sep 19, 20232:36 PM EDT 0 comments

Apple is reportedly planning to adopt a 2-nanometer process for its iPhone chips as early as 2026.

By that timeline, Apple’s iPhone 17 series models could be the company’s first to feature a chip made with a 2nm process.

The information comes from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Not just within the company, Apple might be one of the first few to use a 2nm chip in its device, which is expected to offer significant improvements in performance and power efficiency over the current 3-nanometer process. For reference, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 chip is 3nm.

The 2-nanometer process will further shrink the size of the transistors on the chip, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller area. This will result in faster performance and lower power consumption in modern smartphones.

Kuo did not provide any further details about the specific features or capabilities of the 2-nanometer chips but said that Apple and Nvidia will be among the first clients to place orders for them.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo Via: MacRumors

