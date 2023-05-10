Google quietly drops new Pixel Buds A-Series colour

The Pixel Buds A-Series are now available in a brand new colour: ‘Sea.’ It wasn’t officially announced during the Google I/O presentation but was seen in the background for keen-eyed viewers.

The reveal came when Google showed off the Pixel 7a in all four of its colours, and the Pixel Buds alongside them. The Pixel 7a is also available in a similar shade.

The rumours that we would get a new colour, which surfaced in March thanks to a leak on Twitter, turned out to be true. The name was expected to be “sky blue” or “arctic blue,” though, so “sea” came as a surprise to everyone.

Leak: Pixel Buds A in a brand-new "sky blue" colourway pic.twitter.com/Gpv7Edyxkv — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 1, 2023

Unfortunately, the Pixel Buds Pro are not available in the new colour.

Image credit: Google