Samsung support page suggests we’re closing in on Galaxy S23 FE release

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s mid-range counterpart, the Galaxy S23 FE, is nearing its eventual release date.

The Fan Edition (FE) devices are targeted at Samsung fans who want to experience the latest from the company without breaking the bank.

Several rumours in the past few months have suggested that the device will be released sometime in Q3 this year.

Now, a support page for the Galaxy S23 FE has been spotted on Samsung Kazakhstan’s website, suggesting that the launch is near, as shared by SamMobile.

The support page reveals the model number ‘SM-S711B/DS,’ which matches the one seen on Geekbench last month. However, the page doesn’t mention the name Galaxy S23 FE or any other details about the device. The page provides links to popular topics, like “How to reset data (hard reset, factory reset) on Samsung Galaxy,” “How to transfer data from iPhone to Samsung Galaxy with Smart Switch and iCloud?” “What to do if the battery on the Samsung Galaxy runs out quickly,” and “How to Transfer Data and Backup Using Smart Switch on Galaxy Phone.”

From what we know so far, the device will feature Android 13, 8GB of RAM and an Exynos 2200 chipset. Additionally, it’ll feature the same 4,500mAh battery found in the previous FE handsets.

The price of the Galaxy S23 FE is still unknown, but it will surely be cheaper than the Galaxy S23, which starts at $1,099 in Canada.

Source: SamMobile