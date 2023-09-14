fbpx
Epic Games Store offering up to 75 percent off in ‘September Savings’ sale

Save on Jedi Survivor, Dead Space and more

Bradly Shankar
Sep 14, 20237:07 PM EDT 0 comments
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal and BD-1

Epic Games is running a September Savings sale to offer discounts of up to 75 percent on a variety of games.

Some of the highlights include:

It’s worth noting that the Dead Space remake hails from Montreal’s EA Motive, while Disney Dreamlight Valley was made at Gameloft Montreal.

The full list of September Savings deals can be found here. The deals run from September 14th to 18th.

Image credit: Electronic Arts

