Starfield to get support for DLSS, FOV slider, ultrawide monitors, more

Bethesda says it’s working to add Nvidia’s DLSS tech to Starfield, among a series of other promised changes detailed in patch notes released by the company.

Other changes include adding brightness and contrast controls, a field of view (FOV) slider, support for 32:9 monitors, and a dedicated ‘eat’ button for food.

The news comes alongside a hotfix targeting “a few top issues” the company spotted, such as improving installation stability on Xbox Series X/S, as well as improvements set to reduce crashes and improve frame rates. The hotfix also includes some fixes for bugs that can block players from progressing certain quests.

Bethesda also confirmed it is working on built-in mod support, dubbed ‘Creations,’ that will work across all platforms, similar to what the company did with Skyrim and Fallout 4. Bethesda expects full Creations support to launch early next year.

However, Starfield players on PC can already enjoy a wealth of mods for the game without needing Creations. Notably, many of the mods released so far fix glaring issues with the PC version of the game, including some that Bethesda is now working to address. There are mods to add FOV tweaks or improve the game’s UI so it works better with mouse and keyboard. There are also mods that claim to improve performance through various tweaks, not to mention options for adding DLSS and Intel’s XeSS upscaler tech.

DLSS was a surprising miss on Bethesda’s part with the PC release. Starfield, at the time of writing, only supports AMD’s FSR2 upscaler tech. Some have attributed this to Starfield having AMD’s “exclusive PC partner” status, but AMD confirmed to The Verge that there’s nothing stopping Bethesda from adding support for DLSS.

Nvidia users can also benefit from a driver update from the company that should boost Starfield performance on some GPUs. The driver update follows Digital Foundry’s report that Starfield is a “worse experience” on Nvidia and Intel GPUs than on AMD’s hardware.

Bethesda noted in its patch notes that it’s working “closely” with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support, with updates coming to boost stability and performance.

Source: Bethesda Via: The Verge