AMD dominates Starfield PC performance

Bethesda’s highly-anticipated action RPG Starfield came out last week, on September 6th. One week in, the game has majorly received positive reviews.

The title is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S. For the former, however, the title is one of the most demanding on the platform. If you’ve decided to build a PC or upgrade an existing one to play Starfield, it’s worth noting that the title runs better with AMD GPUs.

As shared by Digital Foundry, via The Verge, in a Starfield performance video, the title performs better on AMD GPUs when compared to Nvidia’s GPUs.

“If you’re on Intel and Nvidia you’re getting a bizarrely worse experience here in comparison to AMD GPUs in a way that’s completely out of the norm,” according to Digital Foundry’s Alex Battaglia.

The video report suggests that the Radeon RX 6800 XT is around 46 percent faster than the RTX 3080 on an Intel Core i9-12900K system when playing Starfield, which is a huge gap compared to other games the two GPUs’ performance in other titles.

It’s worth noting that AMD is the exclusive PC partner for Starfield, and it is likely that the game is more optimized for its GPUs. This means that the game can take full advantage of AMD’s architecture and features, such as Smart Access Memory (SAM) and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which boost performance and image quality.

Further, according to the video, AMD CPUs also have an edge over Intel CPUs when it comes to running Starfield. According to Steam’s August 2023 hardware survey, 74.9 percent of its users use a Nvidia GPU, while 65.76 percent use an Intel processor. This means that a lot of PC gamers might not be able to enjoy Starfield at its best without upgrading their systems or tweaking their settings.

Check out the full report here.