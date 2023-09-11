New phones from Rogers costs half as much if you use its credit card

Rogers is reducing monthly payments on new phones by 50 percent — if customers use the company’s credit card.

Device purchases using the Rogers Mastercard will result in zero percent financing for 36 or 48 months on an Equal Payment Plan. The device won’t be under a mobile contract.

Rogers says this will cut the monthly device payments by up to 50 percent compared to a 24-month financing option at full price.

Starting September 21st, the credit card will also offer two percent cashback on all purchases. Other benefits include five free days of roaming. New signups will also receive 10 percent cashback for their first three months as a “welcome bonus.”

More information is available on Rogers’ website.

Image credit: Rogers